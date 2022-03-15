Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 436.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,788 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the third quarter worth approximately $662,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the third quarter worth approximately $560,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Paylocity by 1.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity stock opened at $182.87 on Tuesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $154.26 and a 12-month high of $314.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.74 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.89.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $196.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total value of $4,395,888.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $9,570,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCTY. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $244.00 to $249.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.53.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

