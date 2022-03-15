PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,277,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,893,771,000 after buying an additional 1,172,815 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in PayPal by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,536,000 after buying an additional 950,699 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $179,152,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in PayPal by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,136,178,000 after buying an additional 923,975 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,145,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. JMP Securities dropped their target price on PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $96.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.00. The firm has a market cap of $112.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

