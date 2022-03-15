Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE – Get Rating) by 349.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Paysafe were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSFE. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 379.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the third quarter worth $64,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the third quarter worth $79,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the second quarter worth $85,000.

NASDAQ:PSFE opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. Paysafe Limited has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSFE. Bank of America lowered shares of Paysafe from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Paysafe from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Paysafe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.13.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

