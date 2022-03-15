PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Short Interest Up 50.7% in February

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the February 13th total of 829,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PDSB traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,937. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93. PDS Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $152.41 million, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 2.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 11.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 963,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,092,000 after purchasing an additional 102,512 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,128,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in PDS Biotechnology by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 78,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PDS Biotechnology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in PDS Biotechnology by 450.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 380,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 311,635 shares in the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

