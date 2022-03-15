Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Stock Price Up 8%

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) rose 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.93 and last traded at $10.83. Approximately 15,995 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 696,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSO shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 930 ($12.09) to GBX 900 ($11.70) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $608.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.88.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.1894 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pearson during the 4th quarter worth $31,485,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,467,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,729,000 after purchasing an additional 34,183 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,154,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,098,000 after purchasing an additional 573,682 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,278,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after purchasing an additional 273,840 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,261,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,597,000 after purchasing an additional 294,890 shares during the period. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pearson Company Profile (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

