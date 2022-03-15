Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.150-$-0.110 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.83.

PEB stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.87. 146,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.75. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $247.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.86 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 25.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 233.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.22%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $476,386.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $184,223.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,625 shares of company stock valued at $738,807. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,558,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,874,000 after buying an additional 186,269 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,961,000 after acquiring an additional 96,690 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 769.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 86,042 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,054,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,547,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,614,000 after acquiring an additional 38,050 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

