PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.56. PEDEVCO shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 1,676,747 shares changing hands.
Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.95 target price for the company.
The firm has a market cap of $112.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.96.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PED. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PEDEVCO during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PEDEVCO during the third quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PEDEVCO during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of PEDEVCO during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PEDEVCO during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.
PEDEVCO Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)
PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
