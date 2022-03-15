Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBAGet Rating) (TSE:PPL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.79.

PBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC lowered Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of PBA opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $27.63 and a twelve month high of $37.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBAGet Rating) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 13.81%. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 126.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

