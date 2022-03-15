Pendal Group Ltd Buys New Shares in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNQ. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $57.85 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $61.83. The stock has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.37 and a 200 day moving average of $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.592 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.59%.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

