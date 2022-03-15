Pendal Group Ltd Cuts Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Southern were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc raised its position in Southern by 497.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 42,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 35,211 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Southern by 24.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,450 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Southern by 111.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in Southern by 6.5% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 49,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Southern by 7.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $68.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.53 and a 12-month high of $69.76. The firm has a market cap of $72.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.81%.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $506,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $308,822.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,795 shares of company stock worth $7,275,333. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

