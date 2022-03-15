Pendal Group Ltd Makes New Investment in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.28.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

In other news, Director Brian T. Marley bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

ASO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.55.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

