Pendal Group Ltd Makes New Investment in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 42,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 36,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 115,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 18,232.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 128,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 127,625 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. 46.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of CVE opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 68.37 and a beta of 2.78. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Cenovus Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.