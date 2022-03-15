Pendal Group Ltd Trims Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 115.6% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 66.7% in the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.67.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $233.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $152.44 and a 1 year high of $250.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

