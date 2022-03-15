Pendal Group Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Match Group were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,333,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 14.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Match Group stock opened at $85.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.20 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.64.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.47.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

