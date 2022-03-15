Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.38

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.38 and traded as high as $12.51. Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $12.19, with a volume of 420,118 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0292 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth $72,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $112,000.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PBT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

