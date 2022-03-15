PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Short Interest Update

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the February 13th total of 26,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.71 on Monday, reaching $9.16. 165,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,231. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.25. PermRock Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0661 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. PermRock Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.74%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of PermRock Royalty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

