Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,167 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. 5.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE TLK opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Perusahaan Perseroan has a twelve month low of $20.44 and a twelve month high of $32.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.60.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

