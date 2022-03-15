Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.970-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.11 billion.
Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average of $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33.
Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. UBS Group AG grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 25.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 16,476 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 18,812 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $802,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
