Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.970-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.11 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average of $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WOOF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. UBS Group AG grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 25.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 16,476 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 18,812 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $802,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.