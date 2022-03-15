Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PDL. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Petra Diamonds currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3.03 ($0.04).

Get Petra Diamonds alerts:

Petra Diamonds stock opened at GBX 109 ($1.42) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.36, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock has a market cap of £211.68 million and a PE ratio of 1.32. Petra Diamonds has a fifty-two week low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 118 ($1.53).

In other news, insider Peter John Hill acquired 140,000 shares of Petra Diamonds stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £98,000 ($127,438.23).

About Petra Diamonds (Get Rating)

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.