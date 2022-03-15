PetroShale (CVE:PSH) PT Raised to C$1.25 at Raymond James

PetroShale (CVE:PSH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$1.15 to C$1.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 58.23% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of PetroShale from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

CVE PSH remained flat at $C$0.79 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,114. The stock has a market capitalization of C$519.25 million and a PE ratio of -7.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.75. PetroShale has a 52 week low of C$0.18 and a 52 week high of C$0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

PetroShale Inc, an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company holds approximately 8,218 net acres of land in Middle Bakken, Three Forks Benches, Pronghorn/Sanish, and Lodgepole.

