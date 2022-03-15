Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,669,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,033 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,381,066,000 after buying an additional 1,171,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,272,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded up $1.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.25. 42,303,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,400,035. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.96 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

