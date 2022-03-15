Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $105.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Pinduoduo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.10.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $25.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of -319.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pinduoduo has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $169.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.93 and its 200-day moving average is $73.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 13.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 45.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 3.2% in the third quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

