Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.85

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.85 and last traded at $12.19, with a volume of 1377073 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.07. The company has a market cap of $111.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

