Piper Sandler Cuts Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $41.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

RUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $27.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.80 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $64.62.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $26,470.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $329,726.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,866 shares of company stock worth $1,243,063. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile (Get Rating)

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.