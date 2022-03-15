Plair (PLA) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Plair (PLA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. During the last week, Plair has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One Plair coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Plair has a total market cap of $551,789.97 and approximately $5,112.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Plair Profile

Plair (CRYPTO:PLA) is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here . Plair’s official website is plair.life . Plair’s official message board is medium.com/plairlife . The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

