Pollard Banknote Limited to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pollard Banknote in a research report issued on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

PBL has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$46.50 to C$35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$48.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday.

TSE PBL opened at C$23.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$620.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Pollard Banknote has a 12 month low of C$22.66 and a 12 month high of C$67.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Pollard Banknote’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

