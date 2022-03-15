Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Given New C$47.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOFGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$51.50 to C$47.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, cut Pollard Banknote from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

PBKOF stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average of $32.44. Pollard Banknote has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.94.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

