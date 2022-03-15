Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Given New C$47.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$51.50 to C$47.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pollard Banknote’s FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Acumen Capital reduced their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark cut their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$46.50 to C$35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, cut Pollard Banknote from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of PBL opened at C$23.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.76. The stock has a market cap of C$620.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23. Pollard Banknote has a 52 week low of C$22.66 and a 52 week high of C$67.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

