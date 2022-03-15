Porch Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 11,416 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 851% compared to the average daily volume of 1,201 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 208,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 247,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 90,251 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,116,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,775,000 after purchasing an additional 122,142 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,574,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 205,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 138,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Porch Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Porch Group from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities cut their price target on Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Porch Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.04.

NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. Porch Group has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $586.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 41.96% and a negative net margin of 56.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Porch Group will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

