Post Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 7,538 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,330% compared to the typical volume of 527 put options.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.38 per share, for a total transaction of $158,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Post by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,886,000 after purchasing an additional 16,113 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Post during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its holdings in Post by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 157,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Post by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 529,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,349,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Post by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.60.

Shares of POST stock opened at $66.81 on Tuesday. Post has a 52-week low of $66.11 and a 52-week high of $118.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.92 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.32.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Post will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

