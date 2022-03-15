PotCoin (POT) Market Cap Reaches $982,294.55

PotCoin (POT) traded down 37% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. PotCoin has a market cap of $982,294.55 and approximately $642.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, PotCoin has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,265.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,597.22 or 0.06614448 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.89 or 0.00272231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00014955 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $289.99 or 0.00738539 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00065771 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.65 or 0.00480440 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006945 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.67 or 0.00355696 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,422,832 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars.

