PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in PPL were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of PPL by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the third quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PPL by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PPL during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.16. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $30.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently -41.88%.

In related news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

