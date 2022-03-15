PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) will announce $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PRA Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.69. PRA Group reported earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $4.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.55 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.01%. PRA Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John H. Fain sold 4,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $199,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,061 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,916 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 493.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in PRA Group during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.07. The stock had a trading volume of 193,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,887. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.71. PRA Group has a twelve month low of $34.83 and a twelve month high of $51.00.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

