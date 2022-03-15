PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAAGet Rating) will announce $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PRA Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.69. PRA Group reported earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $4.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.55 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.01%. PRA Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John H. Fain sold 4,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $199,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,061 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,916 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 493.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in PRA Group during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.07. The stock had a trading volume of 193,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,887. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.71. PRA Group has a twelve month low of $34.83 and a twelve month high of $51.00.

PRA Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRA Group (PRAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.