Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,901,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,995,056,000 after purchasing an additional 45,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,575,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 583,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $356,676,000 after purchasing an additional 22,184 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 19.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,335,000 after buying an additional 84,291 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,461,000 after buying an additional 25,381 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORLY stock opened at $674.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $663.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $645.69. The company has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $477.01 and a 1-year high of $710.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $699.72.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

