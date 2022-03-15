Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 2,842 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,101 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 979.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 154.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of RF stock opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average is $22.68. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $25.57.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

Regions Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.