Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Has $617,000 Stock Position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,108,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,371,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,673,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,938,000 after buying an additional 31,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after buying an additional 16,323 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX opened at $35.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.93 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.20 and a 200-day moving average of $63.96. OptimizeRx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 2.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on OPRX. TheStreet cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $726,533.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $909,130.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,239 shares of company stock valued at $3,152,270 over the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

