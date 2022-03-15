Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in MetLife in the third quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in MetLife by 385.7% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $64.69 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $72.55. The stock has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

MET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.29.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

