Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BL. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,165,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,184,000 after buying an additional 42,670 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.8% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,382,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,272,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 41.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,312,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,901,000 after buying an additional 384,024 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,803,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BL opened at $65.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.15 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup started coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.11.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $35,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

