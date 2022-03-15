Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

PINC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.17.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $35.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Premier has a 12 month low of $32.57 and a 12 month high of $42.15.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.71 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 17.42%. Premier’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Premier will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Premier’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

In related news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $942,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Premier in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

