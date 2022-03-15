Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Given New C$145.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of PRBZF stock opened at $82.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.62. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of $82.33 and a 12 month high of $109.37.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Premium Brands (PRBZF)
