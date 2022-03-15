Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Given New C$145.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of PRBZF stock opened at $82.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.62. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of $82.33 and a 12 month high of $109.37.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

About Premium Brands (Get Rating)

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.