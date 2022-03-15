PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sells $754,500.00 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2022

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMTGet Rating) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $754,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.41 and a 200-day moving average of $75.47. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.77 and a 12-month high of $99.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $975.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.86 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSMT. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

PriceSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.