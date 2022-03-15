PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sells $754,500.00 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $754,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.41 and a 200-day moving average of $75.47. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.77 and a 12-month high of $99.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $975.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.86 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSMT. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

