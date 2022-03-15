Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $732.52 Million

Brokerages predict that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $732.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $717.30 million and the highest is $751.00 million. Primerica posted sales of $636.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.82 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Primerica from $175.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.13.

Shares of PRI stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,741. Primerica has a 52 week low of $121.22 and a 52 week high of $179.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.04 and a 200-day moving average of $151.91. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.48%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 17th that permits the company to buyback $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $456,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 92,987.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Primerica by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

