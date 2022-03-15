Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Given New $172.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $172.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.69.

Get Prologis alerts:

NYSE:PLD opened at $149.17 on Tuesday. Prologis has a one year low of $99.67 and a one year high of $169.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in Prologis by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 27,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Prologis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 33,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.