Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Short Interest Up 44.8% in February

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,351,800 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the February 13th total of 933,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NILSY stock remained flat at $$3.02 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $38.13.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NILSY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 21st. VTB Capital raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC engages in the exploration, extraction, refining of ore and nonmetallic minerals, and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. It operates through the following segments: GMK Group; South Cluster; KGMK Group; NN Harjavalta; GRK Bystrinskoye; Other Mining; and Other Non-Metallurgical.

