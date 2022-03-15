Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.750-$15.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Storage from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $347.62.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $360.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.24. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.00 and a 52 week high of $380.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $359.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,722,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,267,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.