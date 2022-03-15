Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Short Interest Up 56.9% in February

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a growth of 56.9% from the February 13th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS PEMIF traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.73. 41,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,756. Pure Energy Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25.
About Pure Energy Minerals
