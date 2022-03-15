Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Short Interest Up 56.9% in February

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a growth of 56.9% from the February 13th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS PEMIF traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.73. 41,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,756. Pure Energy Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25.

About Pure Energy Minerals (Get Rating)

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. is a mineral resource company. The firm engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium brine projects that are located in Clayton Valley, Nevada and Salta Province, Argentina. The company was founded by Jeremy Poirier on June 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

