Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Decreased by Analyst

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note issued on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.79) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.54). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Prometheus Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.37) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.11) EPS.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RXDX. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

NASDAQ RXDX opened at $45.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.18. Prometheus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $51.96.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,696.67% and a negative return on equity of 44.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.