Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Ulta Beauty, Inc. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ulta Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Wolfmeyer now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $4.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.16. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.34 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $22.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $25.57 EPS.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ULTA. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.65.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $357.52 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $297.29 and a 52 week high of $422.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 9.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,323,000 after buying an additional 37,429 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 198.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 25,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,846,000 after buying an additional 17,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 142.8% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

