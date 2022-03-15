Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for M&T Bank Co. Boosted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for M&T Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.43. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.65 EPS.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.89.

MTB stock opened at $175.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.29. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $128.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 58,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,332,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 44,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 15,687 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.