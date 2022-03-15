Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Easterly Government Properties in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DEA. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

NYSE:DEA opened at $20.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.60 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $23.65.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 302.86%.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 429.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 395.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

